Biden campaign to resume in-person canvassing in key battleground states

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign will resume door-to-door canvassing in several key battleground states, campaign officials told NBC News Thursday, marking a strategic shift by the campaign one month before Election Day.

Beginning this weekend, the Biden campaign will send out volunteers to reach voters in Nevada, Michigan, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania, with the efforts expanding, in a phased approach, to 17 battleground states, the official said.

The new approach is a significant change from the campaign’s previous tactics, although the campaign says the move represents an expansion of an already effective strategy.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Biden campaign had earlier this year halted traditional voter outreach efforts, instead relying almost entirely on phone and electronic communications like email and texting to engage voters.

The news was first reported by The Associated Press.

The Biden campaign confirmed to NBC News that it is expanding its voter outreach operation in all battleground states by adding door knocking, arguing that it is another way to meet voters where they are. Those in-person conversations will focus on voter education and get-out-the-vote efforts.

During a campaign briefing with reporters last month, senior campaign officials laid out their decision to have more of a presence on the ground by opening remote distribution centers to hand out literature, merchandise and yard signs. Of the 2,500 battleground staffers, some of those on the ground have been dropping literature off at doors but were instructed not to knock as it could present a coronavirus security risk.

Biden campaign surrogates, supporters and volunteers have been holding news conferences or socially-distant events in-person over the past several weeks, including in states that have loosened coronavirus restrictions like Florida.

For months, however, campaign officials have denied the need to go door-to-door, arguing that Biden's campaign had reached many more voters — 2.5 million as of last month — via the phone. Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in September that prioritizing phone calls and texting over in-person contacts has allowed campaign staff and volunteers to have longer, more substantive conversations.

“Fundamentally, knocking on a door and not reaching anyone doesn't get you much except leaving a piece of lip behind. You might as well send a piece of mail,” she said during a virtual Politico briefing last month, adding that the Republicans door-knocking metrics “doesn’t really matter.”

In a statement Thursday, O’Malley Dillon said the addition of door-knocking to the campaign's existing voter outreach efforts makes Biden's operation “the most innovative and technologically advanced” presidential campaign especially during an unprecedented pandemic.

“We're now expanding on our strategy in a targeted way that puts the safety of communities first and foremost and helps us mobilize voters who are harder to reach by phone now that we're in the final stretch and now that Americans are fully dialed-in and ready to make their voices heard,” she said in the statement.

Democrats in battleground states have in recent weeks sounded the alarm about the Biden campaign not having a more robust physical presence, given that the Trump campaign has boasted for months about its ability to reach voters in person.