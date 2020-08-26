Biden condemns police shooting of Jacob Blake, Harris says Pence 'nothing but lies' at RNC

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden posted a video Wednesday in which he denounces the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin and urges protesters not to respond by engaging in violence.

"What I saw on that video makes me sick. Once again a black man, Jacob Blake, has been shot by the police in broad daylight with the whole world watching," Biden says in the video, adding that he spoke to Blake's family and assured them that "justice must and will be done."

"Protesting brutality is a right and absolutely necessary. But burning down communities is not protest, it's needless violence. Violence that endangers lives," the Democratic presidential nominee continued. "That's wrong."

Once again, a Black man — Jacob Blake — was shot by the police. In front of his children. It makes me sick.



Is this the country we want to be?



Needless violence won’t heal us. We need to end the violence — and peacefully come together to demand justice. pic.twitter.com/WdNqrxA3PK — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 26, 2020

The taped video is Biden's first public appearance this week as he lays low during the Republican convention and dispatches running mate Kamala Harris and campaign surrogates to press his message that President Donald Trump has botched handling the coronavirus crisis.

His remarks serve as a rebuttal to Trump and his allies who have sought to portray Biden as beholden to extremists resorting to violence in the midst of a backlash to racism and police shootings. Biden has denounced violence and rejected left-wing calls to "defund the police."

A major theme of the GOP convention is to portray Democrats as agents of chaos and anarchy.

Biden spokesman Andrew Bates said Wednesday the convention has been full of "toxic divisiveness, Twilight Zone conspiracy theories and dangerous misinformation about the pandemic that Trump has failed to make headway with for months."

In a text message to supporters Wednesday, Harris prebutted Vice President Mike Pence's anticipated remarks later Wednesday.

"I'm not worried about what he's going to say — I know it will be nothing but lies," she wrote, before asking for a donation to the campaign.

At a fundraiser Wednesday held by Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, the vice presidential nominee promised that Biden would not condition U.S. aid to Israel on its actions.

"Joe has made it clear he will not tie security assistance to any political decisions that Israel makes and I couldn't agree more," she said, according to a pool report. "As vice president Joe Biden helped ensure unwavering support for Israel's security."