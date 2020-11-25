Biden to deliver Thanksgiving address amid steep rise in Covid cases

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden is expected to deliver a Thanksgiving address on Wednesday from Wilmington, Del.
Biden's White House transition team said in a press release that the president-elect's speech would touch on "shared sacrifices Americans are making this holiday season" while delivering a message "that we can and will get through the current crisis together."
Biden's speech comes as the coronavirus cases continue to increase around the country, raising alarm among some health officials that holiday travel and indoor gatherings could lead to more outbreaks. The country is also facing a surge in food insecurity due to the impact of the virus, with food banks around the country reporting long lines ahead of the holiday.
The speech follows President Donald Trump's traditional turkey pardoning on Tuesday, when the outgoing president touted a record-setting stock market but made no mention of the record-high Covid-19 cases.
Biden will spend the Thanksgiving holiday at his beach house in Rehoboth, Delaware.
In other transition news:
- Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is expected on Wednesday to meet with transition advisers.
- Outgoing Sen. Doug Jones, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates are under consideration to serve as Attorney General in a Biden administration, two sources familiar with the matter told NBC News.
- Biden said Tuesday in an exclusive interview with NBC News' Lester Holt that the Trump administration has already begun to reach out to his transition team, and he described the effort as "sincere," a day after a federal agency released a letter to formally begin the transition of power.
- Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani is scheduled to appear before a legislative committee in Pennsylvania at which witnesses are expected to testify about claims of fraud in the November election.
- The president-elect introduced key members of his Cabinet and national security team on Tuesday, including Antony Blinken as secretary of state, Alejandro Mayorkas as secretary of Homeland Security, Avril Haines as director of national intelligence, Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Jake Sullivan as national security adviser and John Kerry as Biden's special envoy for climate.