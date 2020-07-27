Biden demands Trump let coronavirus vaccine process happen 'free of political pressure'

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Joe Biden on Monday said President Donald Trump must allow the coronavirus vaccine development process to play out “free of political pressure” and called on the president to adhere to three rules as scientists rush to develop one.

Dubbing them the “three principles of integrity” in the development of a vaccine, the former vice president and presumptive Democratic nominee demanded Trump allow scientists and public health experts to make decisions on safety and efficacy — not politicians.

“As we enter the height of election season, President Trump should assure us all that the White House will respect the independent authority of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to decide, free from political pressure, if the vaccine is safe and effective,” Biden said in a statement.

“The White House should not weigh in on these matters or push the FDA to provide emergency authorizations prematurely, as they did for hydroxychloroquine,” Biden said in a statement. “The President should not ‘hype’ treatments or vaccines, overstate their results, or undermine confidence in scientific findings.”

This spring, Trump repeatedly promoted the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a preventative or curative treatment for the coronavirus, even as evidence piled up that the drug may cause more harm than good. Trump said he’d even completed a two-week course of the drug, even amid FDA warnings against using the drug for COVID-19 outside of hospital settings because of a risk of serious heart problems.

Trump also at one point suggested exploring disinfectants as a possible treatment for coronavirus infections — an extremely dangerous proposition that medical experts warn could kill people.

Biden, who said he would follow the same guidelines if elected, added that any clinical data for a vaccine approved by the FDA must be made available to the public “for independent expert review” and that the FDA should convene the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee for public session prior to any final FDA decisions.

In addition, Biden asked Trump for “full transparency on recommendations by career staff.”

“The career staff in the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research should be authorized to write a written report for public review. If the FDA Commissioner decides to reverse the career staff's findings, he must explain the basis of the decision in a public report,” Biden said.

Biden added that “senior career scientists and public health experts should be allowed to make public, uncensored statements and appear before Congress unconstrained to speak the truth.”

Earlier this year, a top official at the Department of Health and Human Services who says he was ousted from a key pandemic response job for pushing back against demands to sign off on the hydroxychloroquine treatment the president had advocated said Thursday he’d been retaliated against by the department’s head.

Biden's announcement Monday came as Moderna Therapeutics, a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech company, began the first phase 3 trial of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the U.S.