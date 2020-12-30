Biden, Harris to campaign in Georgia in final push to win Senate

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will return to Georgia just days before the runoff races on Tuesday to campaign for the Democratic candidates in their final push to win control of the Senate.

Biden will visit Atlanta on Monday to campaign for Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, the Democratic candidates, and Harris will rally for them on Sunday in Savannah. This will be the second visit to the state for both the president-elect and vice president-elect to campaign for the runoffs.

Biden will be in Georgia the same day as outgoing President Donald Trump, who is scheduled to hold a campaign rally in Dalton on Monday night for Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

The Georgia runoffs will determine which party controls the Senate next year and will shape what Biden is able to accomplish and perhaps who he is able to get confirmed to serve in his new administration. Democrats need to win both contests to take control of the Senate.

The campaign visits from Biden and Trump come as coronavirus relief has taken center stage in the race.

Download the NBC News app for breaking news and politics

Loeffler and Perdue announced Tuesday they supported Trump's push for $2,000 stimulus checks after Democrats had hammered them for weeks over Congress' inability to provide meaningful relief at a time when millions have lost their jobs.

More than 2 million Georgians have voted early, shattering turnout records for a runoff.

Biden won Georgia in the 2020 election by less than a percentage point, becoming the first Democratic presidential candidate to prevail in the state since 1992.