Biden, Harris to meet with mayors as Covid cases soar

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will meet virtually with the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday as the surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continues heading into Thanksgiving.

The non-partisan organization includes the mayors of more than 1,400 cities, each with a population of 30,000 or more.

The conference has pushed for state and local aid to city governments in future coronavirus relief as negotiations have stalled in recent weeks.

In a statement following Biden's projected victory over President Donald Trump, Louisville, Kentucky, Mayor Greg Fischer, president of the conference, congratulated Biden and Harris.

"We stand ready as Democrats, Republicans and Independents to come together and work with you to defeat the coronavirus and rebuild our economy," the Democrat said. "In the days ahead, mayors across this great nation will do all that they can to help you forge a path forward that strengthens our communities and sustains our common humanity.”

The meeting with mayors comes one day before incoming White House chief of staff Ron Klain said Biden will begin naming his Cabinet officials. NBC News reported that former deputy secretary of state Antony Blinken is expected to be named secretary of state.

Trump still refuses to concede his loss as legal challenges continue to come up short.

In other transition news: