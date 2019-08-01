Breaking News Emails
DETROIT — Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris wasted no timing getting trading fire on health care during their rematch on Wednesday at the second 2020 Democratic presidential debate.
Right at the start, Biden attacked Harris' support for a single-payer healthcare system as too expensive, too slow to implement and too disruptive for Americans because it would take away their private insurance and replace it with a government-run plan in 10 years.
And he dinged the California lawmaker for having a stance that was, until she released her plan this week, sometimes difficult to pin down.
"You can't beat President Trump with doubletalk on this," Biden said.
Biden said he wants to build on Obamacare and offer a public option, instead of Medicare for All.
Harris fired back with a defense of her own plan and counterpunch on Biden's.
"You're just simply inaccurate," she said. "Our plan does not cover everyone in America. By your own staff and your own definition, 10 million people — as many as 10 million people — will not have access to health care. And in 2019, in America, for a Democrat to be running for president with plan that does not cover everyone is without excuse."
"We must act," she added.
Anticipating their rematch, Biden had earlier greeted Harris to the debate stage with a handshake and an appeal to his 54-year-old rival caught on an open microphone: "Go easy on me, kid."
Meanwhile, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., tried to rise above the fray.
"The person who’s enjoying this debate the most right now is Donald Trump," he said. "This pitting progressive against moderates, saying one is unrealistic and one doesn’t care enough, is demoralizing us and dividing us against the real enemy."
All eyes are on the former vice president and the California senator, who was widely considered to have won their first encounter during the last debate. The CNN-sponsored event here at the kicked off at 8 p.m. ET.
The most important man not on the debate stageJuly 31, 201908:40
As the front-runner in the crowded 2020 field, Biden has had a target on his back from Day One, but recovered after slipping the polls in the last few weeks.
Wednesday night's debate features 10 candidates in total, most of whom are looking for the breakout moment they'll need to secure a spot in the next debate in September when the threshold to qualify gets raised.
Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro touted his plan to decriminalize unauthorized border crossings, which prompted Biden to take a shot.
"His plan doesn't make any sense," Biden said, blaming Trump for "abusing" immigration laws.
Biden noted that he and Casro sat together in many meetings during their time in the Obama administration and Biden said, "I never heard him talk about any of this when he was (HUD) secretary."
But Castro stood his ground. "It looks like one of us has learned the lesson of the past, while the other of us has not," he said, before adding that legal immigration needs to be reformed, too.
Other candidates fighting for political survival on stage include and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.
The first night of the debate on Tuesday was all about the progressive-moderate divide on health care, immigration and other issues when Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., teamed up to try to fend off attacks from a gang of lower-polling moderates.
There will be no Democratic debate in August. That puts pressure on candidates now to secure a spot in the fall, when they’ll need 130,000 donations and to have the support of at least 2 percent of respondents in polls. The higher bar is expected to winnow the two-dozen person field dramatically.
This story will be frequently updated during the debate.