Biden and Harris set for first joint event as running mates

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., are set to hold their first joint appearance as a presidential ticket in Wilmington, Delaware, at 3:50 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Biden, the presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, announced his selection of Harris as his running mate on Tuesday after a lengthy deliberation that featured a number of prominent contenders, like former national security adviser Susan Rice, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., and Sens. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

One-time rivals in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary campaign, Harris and Biden will deliver remarks outlining their campaign themes of "working together to restore the soul of the nation and fight for working families to move the country forward," according to a campaign release, as they take on President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence ahead of the fall election.

Biden's selection of Harris as his running mate was praised by prominent Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, who said in a statement that Biden "nailed this decision."

"By choosing Senator Kamala Harris as America’s next vice president, he’s underscored his own judgment and character," Obama said. "Reality shows us that these attributes are not optional in a president. They’re requirements of the job. And now Joe has an ideal partner to help him tackle the very real challenges America faces right now and in the years ahead."

Early Wednesday, Harris tweeted that she's "ready to get to work."

Trump has already taken swipes at Harris after the announcement and said he was "a little surprised" Biden chose her.