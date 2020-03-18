Biden opens up commanding delegate lead over Sanders

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden is poised to walk away from Tuesday's primaries with a nearly insurmountable delegate lead over Bernie Sanders after winning Florida, one of the biggest states of the primary calendar, according to NBC News projections.
The former vice president now has 261 moredelegates than the Vermont senator, 997 delegates to Sanders' 736, as of 8 p.m. ET.
Biden is now just past the halfway mark to the 1,991 delegates he would need to win a majority of all delegates, and thus capture the Democratic presidential nomination.
Joe Biden wins Florida, NBC News projectsMarch 18, 202000:31
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump on Tuesday secured the number of delegates he needs to become the Republican Party's presumptive nominee once again, NBC News projected.
Illinois, another large state voting Tuesday, is too close to call, while polls have yet to close in Arizona. Ohio postponed its primary until June due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has overshadowed the latest round of contests.
Biden entered the night with an already commanding lead of more than 150 delegates after overwhelming Sanders on Super Tuesday, two weeks ago, and last week's contests, including a late-breaking victory in Washington that NBC News projected on Monday.
Florida, which has the fourth-largest number of delegates at stake of the entire year, will give stretch Biden's lead, and he could get more out of Illinois and Arizona, if polls prove accurate.
The former vice president's growing delegate lead makes a comeback for Sanders increasingly unlikely as the number of delegate-rich states on the calendar dwindles.
Because Democrats award delegates proportionally to each candidates' vote share, Sanders would likely need to win upcoming states by lopsided margins to catch up to Biden.
Meanwhile, six future contests have so far been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, including what were supposed to be the next two this month, in Georgia and Puerto Rico.
The means, after a jam-packed Democratic presidential calendar with election nights every week for almost two months, there is no vote on the books in any states until April 4, when Hawaii, Alaska, and Wyoming will weigh in.
Those states are expected to be friendlier territory to Sanders, but don't hold many delegates. The next big contest is currently scheduled to be held in Wisconsin on April 7.