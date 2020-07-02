Biden outraises Trump for second month in a row with record $141 million haul

WASHINGTON — For a second consecutive month, Joe Biden and the Democratic Party outraised President Donald Trump and the GOP, with the former vice president’s campaign announcing Wednesday that it took in $141 million over the last month and more than $282 million in the second quarter.

The announcement came after Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign said Wednesday that it, along with the Republican National Committee, raised $131 million in June, for a total of $266 million in the second quarter. The joint fundraising committee had $295 million cash on hand at the end of the month.

The Biden campaign said that their June fundraising haul "demonstrates a surge in grassroots energy to elect Joe Biden" and marked "the campaign’s best fundraising month ever."

"The Trump campaign’s monumental June fundraising haul proves that people are voting with their wallets and that enthusiasm behind President Trump’s re-election is only growing," Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement.

Meanwhile, in a message sent to Biden’s supporters Wednesday, his campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said that 68 percent of their donors in June were new to the campaign, and the campaign added 2.6 million people to its email list. The average donation to the Biden campaign in June was $34.

Biden participated in at least 16 fundraisers over the last month including with former President Barack Obama and several potential vice presidential candidates. The Biden campaign had said that a pair of fundraisers featuring Biden and Obama brought in more than $11 million.

In May, Biden’s campaign said that it, in conjunction with the Democratic National Committee, raised more than $80 million. Trump’s campaign and the RNC raised $74 million that month.