Biden's win sparks street celebrations around the country

The announcement that Democrat Joe Biden has won the presidential election sparked spontaneous street celebrations around the country on Saturday.

Within seconds of the race being called, a group at Black Lives Matter plaza outside the White House erupted in cheers.

Shouts of joy could also be heard around several New York City neighborhoods. In one video filmed in Washington Heights, cars honked their horns as pedestrians lining the sidewalks clapped and cheered.

Biden amassed 273 Electoral College votes after winning Pennsylvania’s 20 electors, according to NBC News, surpassing the 270 needed to defeat President Donald Trump.

The victory ended one of the most tumultuous and longest campaigns in modern history. Biden will be sworn in as the 46th U.S. president on Jan. 20 with Sen. Kamala Harris as his vice president. She will be the first female, first Black and first Asian American to hold that position.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.