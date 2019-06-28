Breaking News Emails
MIAMI — Former Vice President Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris went after President Donald Trump on Thursday at the Democratic presidential debate.
Sanders blasted Trump as a "phony, a pathological liar and a racist" and vowed to "expose him for the fraud he is," while Biden said he would roll back the president's tax cuts that are benefiting the wealthy. Biden slammed Trump for, as he put it, thinking Wall Street built America.
The opening jabs of the second night of the first Democratic presidential debate came as the two leading candidates in the sprawling 2020 field took shots directly at the president, who wasn't mentioned often at the first night of the debate on Wednesday by 10 of the other Democratic hopefuls.
Harris, D-Calif., also hit Trump at the start of the debate, saying because of his tax cuts the economy "is not working for working people."
Harris used a question about how she would pay for her plans to slam Trump and congressional Republicans for passing their massive tax cut plan and claiming, despite the evidence, that it would pay for itself.
"I hear that question, but where was that question when the Republicans and Donald Trump passed tax bill?" Harris said.
"We have to make sure that return dignity to the middle class," Biden said when asked about comments he made recently to wealthy donors in New York City that their the standard of living would not fundamentally change.
Sanders, meanwhile, said he would dramatically raise taxes on the rich and acknowledged they'd go up for the middle class, too, to fund his Medicare for All plan.
"Yes, they will pay more in taxes, but they will pay less for health care than what they get now," Sanders said.
All eyes Thursday night are on frontrunner Biden, but it was little-known Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., who took the first big swing at the field's leader.
Swalwell brought up a speech Biden decades ago in which he called on the older generation of leaders to pass the torch to a new generation.
"Joe Biden was right when he said we need to pass the torch," Swalwell said, drawing howls and shouts from the debate audience.
"I’m still holding onto that torch," Biden, 76, responded, before arguing his experience would help him implement the policies many of them agree on.
The candidates clashed on health care.
While all agreed on the principle of universal coverage, only Sanders and Harris raised their hands when asked who would be willing to eliminate private insurance and replace it with a single-payer government plan.
"I'm against any Democrat who wants to take down Obamacare," Biden said, taking an implicit shot at Sanders, would replace Obamacare with a single-payer plan.
Still, Biden, along with Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, said they would provide health care to undocumented immigrants, which the Affordable Care Act does not.
"You cannot let people who are sick — no matter where they came from, no matter their status — go uncovered…it’s not humane," Biden said.
The faceoff comes after the first night of the debate on Wednesday, which featured 10 other candidates in the race, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Cory Booker, D-N.J, and former Housing Secretary Julian Castro.
With the biggest and most diverse presidential primary field in history, a handful of other candidates didn't qualify for this debate and hope to make the next one in July.