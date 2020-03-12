Biden blames Trump for 'colossal' coronavirus failures, releases plan to combat pandemic

Seeking to draw a contrast with President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Joe Biden on Thursday slammed the president's approach as a "colossal" failure and offered his own plan to deal with the crisis.
"We will lead by science," the 2020 front-runner said during an address from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.
"Downplaying it, being overly dismissive, or spreading misinformation is only going to hurt us and further advantage the spread of the disease," Biden said.
Trump's administration has come under enormous criticism for the lack of coronavirus testing that's being done compared with certain other countries, something Biden called a "colossal" failure.
"This virus laid bare the severe shortcomings of the current administration. Public fears are being compounded by a pervasive lack of trust in this president fueled by adversarial relationships with the truth that he continues to have," he added.
Amid the rapid spread of the virus — a pandemic that has caused the stock market to plummet and sporting leagues to suspend their seasons — Biden appeared to use the moment to assert his qualifications to be the president.
The speech, in fact, was the first overt effort Biden has made since he emerged as the front-runner for the Democratic Party presidential nomination to prove to the American public that he's better prepared than Trump to handle a crisis as commander in chief.
Biden's plan to combat coronavirus would include free testing for the virus and the elimination of all cost barriers to preventive care and treatment for the disease the virus causes, his campaign said in a statement released while he was speaking.