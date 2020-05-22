Biden tells African Americans 'you ain't black' if they back Trump reelection

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Joe Biden told a popular radio host and African American voters in an interview airing on Friday that "you ain’t black" if they back President Donald Trump's reelection.

Tensions erupted from the beginning of the radio interview with The Breakfast Club's Charlamagne tha God, when Biden told the radio host he knew he had been critical of his candidacy in the past. "You don't know me," Biden said.

Following questions about why Biden had shown "so much resistance" to admitting how his 1994 crime bill affected the spike of black incarcerations, the former vice president grew frustrated after it was suggested that he had done more harm than good to the African American community.

The 18-minute interview, which was taped Thursday and broadcast Friday, was halted by a campaign staffer after the radio host asked Biden whether he would commit to choosing a black running mate in reward for the strong support black Americans had given him throughout his career.

"You can't do that to black media,” Charlamagne said. "I can do that to white media, black media because my wife has to go on at six o’clock," Biden responded, referencing a virtual event Dr. Jill Biden had to attend.

Biden has said he plans to pick a woman running mate, but has not said she would have to be black. He has committed to nominating an African American woman to the Supreme Court.

Noting that the radio host had more questions, Biden said, "You got more questions? I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain’t black."

A Biden senior adviser tweeted that the candidate's remark was made "in jest."

Biden has often grown defensive of his criminal justice record, which has been a subject of scrutiny since the launch of his presidential campaign over a year ago, in large part due to his spearheading of the 1994 crime bill when he served as Senate Judiciary Committee chairman.

However, the repeated attacks on his record, including by Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., at the first Democratic debate, did not stop him from earning an overwhelming amount of support from the black community in South Carolina that propelled him to become the apparent Democratic nominee last month.

Biden made that point during the interview when asked if he could attract enough African American and Hispanic youth voters to win the presidency.

"Remember when they said ‘Biden can't win the primaries?’ I kicked everybody's ahh...," he said, his voice trailing off. "I won overwhelmingly."

The former vice president stressed he will win the African American vote and is committed to reforming the crime bill by implementing his plan to reduce the number of inmates and decriminalizing marijuana.

Charlamagne told Biden that his skepticism about Biden's criminal justice record has "nothing to do with Trump," but everything to do with his personal urge to help his community overcome deep racial disparities.

"Take a look at my record, man," Biden said. "I extended the Voting Rights Act 25 years' I have a record that is second to none. The NAACP has endorsed me every time I've run. I mean, come on, take a look at the record."

The Trump campaign's Katrina Pierson called Biden's remarks "racist and dehumanizing," saying, "Joe Biden believes black men and women are incapable of being independent or free thinking."