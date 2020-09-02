Biden to visit Kenosha Thursday in first campaign trip to Wisconsin

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Joe Biden will visit Kenosha, Wisconsin on Thursday, his campaign announced Wednesday.

Biden’s visit to the city where Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot at least seven times in the back by a white police officer will come just days after President Donald Trump toured the city. It will also mark the Democratic nominee’s first trip in 2020 to Wisconsin — a state that Trump carried by under 23,000 votes in 2016.

In a statement, Biden’s campaign said the candidate will “hold a community meeting” to “bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face.”

The police shooting of Blake, which left him paralyzed, sparked a wave of anti-racism protests in the city which have been marked by sporadic violence, something critics of Trump's visit have accused the president of inciting.

During protests after Blake's shooting, two people were killed and another was injured when someone opened fire. Police have arrested 17-year-old Illinois resident Kyle Rittenhouse on a first-degree intentional murder charge in connection with those shootings. NBC News has reported that Rittenhouse had posted online numerous photos of himself carrying long guns, along with several photos of the Blue Lives Matter flag.

During his own visit to the city on Tuesday, Trump met with law enforcement officials and toured a building that burned during the protests. He did not mention systemic racism during his visit and he did not meet with the Blake family. Blake’s uncle told NBC News that the White House had not made any effort to talk with or meet with the Blake family despite White House statements to the contrary.

In recent days, Biden has accused Trump of "sowing chaos" and "stoking violence," and has himself strongly condemned the shooting of Blake — as well as the violence that erupted in the city afterward. He has praised the peaceful protests in the city and elsewhere.

Biden's visit represents a substantial and strategic change in his campaign travel schedule.

Until this week, Biden, citing the public health threats of the COVID-19 pandemic, had refrained from any campaign travel at all, having switched to a virtual campaign in mid-March.

But after weeks of criticism from Trump and other Republicans, and amid some grumblings from fellow Democrats that he hadn't traveled far from home during the campaign, Biden visited Pittsburgh on Monday — his first campaign trip in months outside the area near his Wilmington, Delaware, home.

Wisconsin is one of the most closely watched 2020 battleground states. Trump won the state in 2016 — the first time a Republican presidential nominee carried it since 1984 — by just under 23,000 votes.