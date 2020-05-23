Biden wins Democratic primary in Hawaii

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Former Vice President Joe Biden won Hawaii's Democratic presidential primary Saturday, NBC News projected.

The race pitted Biden against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who ended his presidential campaign last month.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic the Democratic Party of Hawaii canceled in-person voting and mailed ballots to all registered party voters in the state.

Biden, who is poised to take on President Donald Trump in the general election, apologized Friday for saying in a radio interview with African American personality Charlamagne tha God, "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain’t black."

He later called the remarks "unfortunate."