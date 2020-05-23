Biden wins Democratic primary in Hawaii

The state party switched to mail-in voting because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden Holds South Carolina Primary Night Event In Columbia
Joe Biden celebrates with his supporters after declaring victory at an election-night rally in Columbia, South Carolina on Feb. 29.Scott Olson / Getty Images file

By Dennis Romero

Former Vice President Joe Biden won Hawaii's Democratic presidential primary Saturday, NBC News projected.

The race pitted Biden against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who ended his presidential campaign last month.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic the Democratic Party of Hawaii canceled in-person voting and mailed ballots to all registered party voters in the state.

Biden, who is poised to take on President Donald Trump in the general election, apologized Friday for saying in a radio interview with African American personality Charlamagne tha God, "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain’t black."

He later called the remarks "unfortunate."

Dennis Romero writes for NBC News and is based in Los Angeles.