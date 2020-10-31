Trump, Biden campaigns head into final weekend

SEE NEW POSTS

N.C. voter rally ends with pepper spray and 8 arrests Protesters and Alamance County sheriff's deputies in riot gear face off in front of the courthouse in Graham, N.C. on Saturday. AP What was supposed to be a peaceful voter rally in North Carolina on Saturday ended up with eight people arrested and police pepper spraying attendees. The chaos unfolded after participants of the "I Am Change" rally in Graham failed to heed a 5-minute warning from police to disperse, police said. Crowds also faced off with Alamance County sheriff deputies outside the county courthouse. Police said marchers had blocked traffic "in all directions around the court square" and refused to move. Organizers for the rally did not have a permit to block roadways, according to police. When the crowd did not disperse, Graham police sprayed a pepper-based vapor onto the ground. "As a result of actions that occurred within the rally, on courthouse grounds, the assembly reached a level of conduct that led to the rally being deemed unsafe and unlawful by unified command," police said in a statement. Unfortunately the rally in Graham ended due to concerns for the safety of all. — Alamance County Sheriff's Office (@SheriffAlamance) October 31, 2020







Trump caravan trails with Biden bus in Texas A caravan of Trump supporters trailed a Biden campaign bus on I-35 in Central Texas on Friday, according to local officials and videos posted online — and two collided while driving close to the bus. One of the cars involved in the crash was a Trump supporter. The San Marcos Police Department received a call from the campaign bus requesting a police escort through the jurisdiction, a spokesperson for the city of San Marcos, Kristy Stark, said in an email, but officers were not able to catch up with the bus before it left the jurisdiction. Stark said a Biden-Harris staffer later reported a car accident to police in nearby Kyle, Texas, but San Marcos department believes it occurred in their jurisdiction. Trump later tweeted a video of the incident, praising his supporters. I LOVE TEXAS! pic.twitter.com/EP7P3AvE8L — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2020 Later, during a campaign stop, Trump said: "Did anybody see the picture of their crazy bus driving down the highway, surrounded by like hundreds of cars? They're all Trump flags all over the place." Caravans and car parades — made popular by pandemic social distancing requirements — have become a regular feature of the campaign trail, one particularly embraced by Trump supporters, but in recent weeks they've run up against early voting and other campaign activities, prompting voters to call the cops. Fights and protests erupted when a caravan of hundreds of cars drove through New York City last weekend, according to the Associated Press. In Albuquerque, New Mexico, caravans of flag-waving Trump supporting vehicles drove near early voting locations appeared outside early voting polling locations in predominantly Latino neighborhoods, prompting cries of voter intimidation; the District Attorney's office said an individual had been issued an notice for criminal trespassing. NBC News affiliate KXAN in Austin reported that the Biden campaign cancelled the events after the crash.







A view of a packed Trump rally MASSIVE crowd in Butler, Pennsylvania for President ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩‼️



In quest for Latino votes, Miami early voting site is who's who of Trump, Biden supporters If there is any doubt that the stakes are high in Florida in the quest for presidential votes, a trip to one of the busiest early voting sites in Miami-Dade County on Saturday involved a scene of celebrities, grassroots luminaries, politicians running for office, a popular YouTuber, and a man dressed in military fatigues surveying the crowd. Sunday is the last day for early voting in Florida, making Saturday one of the last opportunities for candidates to make their cases and rally voters to turn out. At the Coral Gables Public Library voting site, the scene outside included Latin music blaring, cars with flags and banners honking, free food and drinks, as well as Halloween candy for children. It also included quite a few local and national celebrities. Click here for for the full story.







Trump supporters stage rally in Beverly Hills While President Donald Trump was campaigning through swing states on Saturday, some of his supporters on the West Coast were having a rally of their own. Beverly Hills, California, has been the site of pro-Trump gatherings during recent weekends. A view of the Freedom Rally from the @BHCourier rooftop. Based on last week's turn out, this appears to be near 2,000 people. pic.twitter.com/3Ijz7M5KMI — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) October 31, 2020







'That's what I do!': Obama scores on the court between campaign stops As former President Barak Obama made the campaign rounds Saturday in Michigan for former Vice President Joe Biden, he took a break to shoot some hoops at a high school in Flint, Michigan. After scoring a three-pointer, he smiled and walked away, saying "That's what I do!" Biden's traveling digital director tweeted the court action. so this was absolutely insane pic.twitter.com/W4JL6LQZxq — Olivia Raisner (@OliviaRaisner) October 31, 2020







Harris predicts a 'decisive decision' on election night Kamala Harris said Saturday while campaigning in Florida that she was confident there would be a "decisive decision" on election night. "I really do hope that," Harris told reporters, adding that "based on what I'm feeling and seeing here and around the country" she did not think the election results would end up in front of the Supreme Court, as President Trump has suggested. When asked about what she and Joe Biden would do if Trump jumped the gun and declared victory before the race was called, Harris said, "I'm not going to speculate about that." "I really do believe that the American people have a line, that they will be unwilling to cross and that line, whoever they vote for," she said, predicting that "there will be a respect for the elections and the outcome." "They want a peaceful transfer of power and will stand for our democracy whoever they voted for," Harris concluded. In her last and biggest event of the day, Harris told rallygoers in Palm Beach, "Florida is gonna determine in every way who will be the next president of the United States."






