Republicans battle on Twitter over support for Trump's baseless election fraud claims

GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas and incoming GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia had a war of words on Twitter Friday over supporting Trump's baseless claims of fraud and falsely declaring victory.

The Republican infighting started when Greene, a Georgia businesswoman who has expressed support for the far-right conspiracy theory QAnon and has been criticized for a series of racist comments, suggested Crenshaw was giving up and criticized him for having a "loser mindset" after he said in a tweet "we must accept the final results when it is over."

The time to STAND UP for @realDonaldTrump is RIGHT NOW!



Republicans can’t back down.



This loser mindset is how the Democrats win.



President Trump has fought for us, we have to fight for him.



We won’t forget. Trust me. https://t.co/rN83otNxZd — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 6, 2020

Crenshaw then pushed back against Greene, who also hinted at retribution for Republicans who aren't supporting the president, questioning whether she is "just purposely lying so you can talk tough?"

"No one said give up. I literally said investigate every irregularity and use the courts. You’re a member of Congress now, Marjorie. Start acting like one," he tweeted.

Some Republican lawmakers and officials have been pushing back against Trump's series of false claims about the presidential election, although not all mentioned him by name.

NBC News projected that Greene, a staunch Trump supporter, won her House race for Georgia's 14th Congressional District on Tuesday. Crenshaw, also a loyal Trump supporter, won re-election to represent Texas' 2nd Congressional District.