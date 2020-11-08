November 8 highlights: Reactions after Joe Biden wins presidency

SEE NEW POSTS

Biden hangs on to lead in Arizona as more of vote count is released Joe Biden is hanging on to his lead in Arizona as more of the vote count was reported Sunday in Maricopa County, the state's largest, and in Pinal County. He's now up by just under 17,000 votes in the state. NBC News has already projected Biden as president-elect, with his having surpassed 270 electoral votes. Biden leads President Donald Trump by 279 to 214 in the Electoral College, with Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina and Alaska still outstanding. Arizona was a top target for both candidates after Trump won there by a close margin in 2016.







How Biden won: Three key voter groups in 2020 Any election victory can be seen from a variety of angles — marginal gains here, voter flips there — but the story of Joe Biden's 2020 win and his narrow recapturing of the northern Democratic "blue wall" states might be best explained by vote boosts among three groups: younger voters, diverse urban voters and suburbanites. When you look at this year's election maps, you can see the impacts those groups had on Biden's Electoral College tally around the Great Lakes in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Read more here.







Trump campaign spokesman promotes fake newspaper cover declaring Gore victory Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh tweeted Sunday that the Trump campaign headquarters was emblazoned with copies of a Washington Times newspaper cover following Election Day in 2000 that read "PRESIDENT GORE." One problem? The newspaper cover was fake, as The Washington Times, a conservative-leaning publication, made clear on Twitter. Murtaugh then deleted his post. "Greeting staff at @TeamTrumpHQ this morning, a reminder that the media doesn't select the President," Murtaugh wrote in the since-deleted tweet. Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh appears to have deleted this tweet after the Washington Times pointed out that it never ran such a headline. pic.twitter.com/vRPQH7vrej — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) November 8, 2020 "Those photos have been doctored. The Washington Times never ran a 'President Gore' headline," the publication tweeted. "We also wish to add that Mr. Murtaugh has been officially notified via email about this error." Trump has refused to concede the 2020 election after NBC News and other outlets have projected Biden as the winner. "Since when does the Lamestream Media call who our next president will be?" Trump tweeted Sunday, even though he has for years at his rallies reminisced over cable news channels' projecting states in his column in 2016. "We have all learned a lot in the last two weeks!"







Gen Z's first-time voters celebrate Biden's election but vow to hold him accountable Of the 10 members of Generation Z, those born roughly from the mid-1990s to the early 2010s, who spoke to NBC News, some said the 2020 election was their first time casting a ballot, while others said it was their first time casting a ballot in a presidential election. Still others, who were too young to vote, had advocated for a candidate. "It's literally been the best day ever, and I feel like such a weight has been lifted off of our shoulder. When Donald Trump is in office, you are always in fear of what's going to happen," said Komal Nambiar, 16, of Georgia, who is a member of the grassroots group TikTok for Biden. "I feel so good." Those who voted for Biden said that their fight for progressive ideals can't stop now that a Democrat has been elected and that they'll push to hold Biden accountable when it comes to issues like racial injustice, climate change and immigration. Read more here.







Melania Trump echoes president: All 'legal' votes should be counted The American people deserve fair elections. Every legal - not illegal - vote should be counted. We must protect our democracy with complete transparency. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 8, 2020







Ocasio-Cortez says moderates have poured 'gasoline' on Democratic Party tensions Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said Sunday that Democrats can't "allow Republican narratives to tear us apart" after the GOP has so far managed to chip away at the Democratic House majority even though Biden is projected to win the election. Some Democratic members in swing districts blasted the party's left flank in a call with colleagues. Ocasio-Cortez said in an interview with The New York Times that members who blamed progressives for losses had made themselves "sitting ducks." In an interview on CNN's "State of the Union," Ocasio-Cortez said she doesn't believe Biden sees progressives as a drag on Democrats. "That being said, there are, at least in the House caucus, very deep divisions within the party, and I believe that we really need to come together and not allow Republican narratives to tear us apart," she said. "As you mentioned, we have a slimmer Democratic majority. It's going to be more important than ever for us to work together and not to fight each other." She said some moderate Democrats have poured "gasoline on these already delicate tensions in the party." Addressing Ocasio-Cortez's interview with The Times on NBC's "Meet the Press," Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., said that "sometimes I have real problems trying to figure out what 'progressive' means" but that he doesn't "get hung up on labels." "I'm an American, a very proud American," he said. "And I'm a Democrat, a very proud Democrat. So I just want us to be Democrats in a big tent, and these labels, I don't — I reject."







Trump campaign's push for legal battle donations may go to pay down campaign debts WASHINGTON — The Trump campaign has been aggressively soliciting donations from supporters to help pay for court challenges to the election results, sending out nearly three dozen emails since Saturday with subject lines like "We need more resources." But it is unclear how much of those donations will go to help pay lawyers litigating the voting process in court. The emails include a disclaimer noting that 60 percent of the money will go to the campaign to pay down debts from the general election and that it will go to a "recount account" only if those debts have already been paid or if people have maxed out on what they can contribute to Trump's re-election. The remaining 40 percent will go to the Republican National Committee's operating account unless a donor has reached the maximum contribution limit, in which case the excess funds will then go to the RNC's Legal Proceedings account or what the email calls a "Headquarters account." Trump campaign officials didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about whether the campaign has any debts to pay down that the money will be used for or how much has been raised for a legal fund. The campaign ended September with $63 million, nearly a third of what the Biden campaign had, and it was slashing TV spending in the final weeks of the race, a sign that it was trying to conserve cash. The Trump campaign is pursuing a Supreme Court challenge in Pennsylvania and has said it plans to seek a recount in Georgia.







Florida Rep. is one of few elected Republicans to congratulate Biden on victory Retiring Rep. Francis Rooney, R-Fla., tweeted on Sunday, "Congratulations to Pres-elect Biden on a successful campaign." Few elected Republicans have publicly congratulated Biden — or referred to the former VP as "president-elect" — after he was on Saturday projected to win the election. "All Americans need to come together to support Pres-elect Biden," Rooney continued. "Our nation will only be successful if the new admin is. We must work together to enact bipartisan legislation & solve the problems our country faces — that is how our system of government works. We have more that unite us than divide us, and now that the heat of battle has drawn to a close we must come together for the betterment of all our citizens."







George W. Bush congratulates 'President-elect' Biden Former President George W. Bush said in a statement Sunday that he has called "President-elect" Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to congratulate them on their victory even as President Donald Trump refuses to concede the election. "I just talked to the President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden," Bush said. "I extended my warm congratulations and thanked him for the patriotic message he delivered last night. I also called Kamala Harris to congratulate her on her historic election to the vice presidency. Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country." Trump voters "have spoken, and their voices will continue to be heard through elected Republicans at every level of government," Bush added. "The fact that so many of our fellow citizens participated in this election is a positive sign of the health of our democracy and a reminder to the world of its strength. No matter how you voted, your vote counted." Bush also said Trump "has the right" to pursue recounts and legal challenges, but he suggested the efforts would likely not be successful. "The American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld, and its outcome is clear," he said. "We must come together for the sake of our families and neighbors, and for our nation and its future."






