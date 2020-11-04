SEE NEW POSTS

As Michigan tallies its vote, Democrats are encouraged by high voter turnout in Detroit DETROIT — As election workers continue to tally the vote in Michigan two hours after polls closed, Democrats are encouraged by the apparently high voter turnout in Detroit. Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey, addressing reporters about an hour after polls closed at 8 p.m. ET, said turnout in the city — fueled by an unprecedented flood of absentee ballots — appeared to be between 53 and 55 percent. That's as high or even higher than in 2008 when the opportunity to elect Barack Obama as the nation's first Black president energized voters in this overwhelmingly Black city. It's a big change from four years ago when low turnout in Detroit — just 48 percent — robbed Hillary Clinton of the support she needed to defeat Donald Trump in this crucial state. He won Michigan by 10,704 votes. Election Day went smoothly in Detroit, Winfrey said, with few problems at voting precincts where only 15 percent of voters cast ballots in person, and with absentee ballot counting happening faster than many feared in the wake of a botched primary election. By 7:30 p.m., Winfrey said, 120,000 ballots had been tabulated and she predicted that final numbers would be available by Wednesday.







NBC News Exit Poll: Latino voters in Florida shift toward Trump Latinos constitute 19 percent of the electorate in Florida and, compared to Latinos in other states, their vote has tended to be more evenly split between Republicans and Democrats. An analysis of Latino voting trends in Florida since 2008 suggest that Latinos were moving away from Republican candidates in 2012 and 2016, but have moved back toward Trump this year. According to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and election day voters, 47 percent of Latino voters in Florida supported Trump — up 12 percentage points from 2016. This pattern seems to be taking place despite the growing number of Puerto Ricans — who lean far more heavily Democratic than Cubans — in Florida's electorate. Today, nearly 3 out of 10 Latino voters in Florida identify as Puerto Rican. According to the NBC News exit poll of the early and Election Day voters, about a third of Puerto Rican voters in Florida today supported Trump. In comparison, 56 percent of Cuban voters supported Trump. In addition, about 40 percent of Latino voters in Florida identify as neither Puerto Rican nor Cuban. This subset of Florida's Latino electorate includes Venezuelans, many of whom left Venezuela due to frustrations with the socialist government and consequently tend to support more conservative governments. About 50 percent of these voters supported Trump, slightly less than Cubans but more than Puerto Ricans. CORRECTION (Nov. 5, 2020, 12:29 p.m. ET): A previous version of this article misstated the percentage of Latino voters in Florida. They make up 19 percent of the electorate in the state, not 30 percent.







NBC News Exit Poll: Trump and Biden voters sharply divided on questions involving racial justice Voters in the 2020 election were polarized along racial lines: The NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters found that 4 out of 5 voters for President Trump were white, compared to about half of Joe Biden's voters. Biden voters were more than twice as likely to be people of color as Trump voters were. Voters were also divided on questions involving racial justice. Eighty-seven percent of Biden voters had a favorable view of the Black Lives Matter movement, while just 24 percent of Trump voters agreed. And while more than 4 out of 5 Biden voters said they believe the criminal justice treats Black people unfairly, only 1 out of 5 Trump voters said they felt the same.







Biden supporters watch the results roll in Andy Soberon attends a watch party in Miami on Election Day. Chandan Khanna / AFP - Getty Images







NBC News projects Sen. Ben Sasse wins re-election in Nebraska NBC News projects that Sen. Ben Sasse will win re-election in his Senate race in Nebraska. The race was not a competitive race to watch as both parties battle for a Senate majority. However, Sasse has been one of the few Republicans who have attacked President Trump, signaling that Trump may not appeal to as many voters there as he did in 2016. NBC News has rated the race for president there as too early to call.







New Jersey votes to legalize marijuana, NBC News projects The state of New Jersey voted to legalize the use and possession of marijuana for recreational purposes Tuesday, NBC News projects. Voters in the state were asked to decide if recreational marijuana use should become legal for people 21 and older. It was already legal for medical use in the state. New Jersey was among four states deciding on the legalization of recreational marijuana this Election Day.







NBC News Exit Poll: Gender gap narrows as more men back Biden than supported Clinton in 2016 The gender gap is alive and well but not quite as large as the two prior elections thanks to a notable 8-point increase in male voters' support for the Democratic candidate. According to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters, Joe Biden is polling better among both men and women than Hillary Clinton did four years ago. The increase is particularly large among men, who are breaking about evenly between Biden (49 percent) and President Trump (48 percent). Women are supporting Biden (57 percent) by about 3 points more than they did Clinton (54 percent). For four decades, support for Democratic presidential candidates has been higher among women than men. This gender gap is one of the most durable features of modern American presidential elections. While Biden is polling well with men overall, perhaps even more striking is his success with a key subgroup: white suburban men. Nationwide about 40 percent of white suburban men are breaking for Biden this year, which is up from 2012 (34 percent) and 2016 (28 percent). Democratic support among white suburban women, by contrast, has remained stable.







Asian markets skittish at open as U.S. election winner remains unclear Asian stock markets had a skittish start to the day Wednesday, as investors await the result of the U.S. presidential election. Trader sentiment initially supported a "blue wave" that could lead to swifter economic recovery and approval of a new round of fiscal stimulus, including fresh support for the millions of Americans who are still out of work. However, election night results show a presidential race that is so far too close to call, with a tightly fought race in many battleground states. "Markets have taken a step back from the Democratic sweep scenario," one analyst said. Read the story here.






