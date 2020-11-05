SEE NEW POSTS

Biden campaign brass predicts wins in key battlegrounds, general election The Biden campaign came out with guns blazing Wednesday morning, with its top brass assertively predicting a victory for their candidate in several key battleground states and in the general election. "Joe Biden is on track to win this election and he will be the next president of the United States," Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said on strategy call with reporters. "By this afternoon, he will have leads in states that will put him over 270 electoral votes," she added. When it came to the specific battleground states where votes are still being counted, O'Malley Dillon predicted wins in all except Georgia and North Carolina. "We believe we have already won Wisconsin," she said, adding that "we believe this state can be called this morning" for Biden. In Michigan, she said "we expected the final results to be today and we expect we will win this state." In Pennsylvania, she predicted that the ballots that have yet to be counted will come in for Biden at levels that "will more than overcome" the approximate 600,000 vote deficit by which Biden currently trails. She said the campaign expected Pennsylvania to be called "probably by tomorrow afternoon, evening, from what we understand." In Nevada, O'Malley Dillon said "we expect to win this race." She expressed less confidence about Georgia, saying that "many outstanding ballots are in the Atlanta area which favors the vice president" and that "we should know pretty soon where we net out in" that state. North Carolina, O'Malley Dillon said, was "probably leaning toward Trump" but that "we may have to wait several days for the outcome" in the state. She said Biden would speak to the public later Wednesday. She added that the campaign had "not been in contact formally" with the Trump campaign.







Where everything stands as you start your day after Election Day So, in case you're just tuning in now — here's where everything stands. Biden holds a 224 to 213 Electoral College advantage over Trump with nine states yet to be called. It takes 270 electoral votes to win.

In those remaining states, Biden holds a lead in Arizona, Maine, Nevada and Wisconsin, while Trump is up in Alaska, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina and Georgia. Each is still too close or too early to call.

Much of the outstanding vote in those states comes from Democratic stronghold cities like Detroit, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Atlanta.

Trump has falsely claimed he won the presidential election and vowed to take legal action to stop "all voting." Biden said he is encouraged by the results he's seen so far.

Democrats are projected to win the House — but Republicans are eating into their majority.

It is still too soon to project control of the Senate.

Biden is currently winning the popular vote by more than 2 million. With much of the outstanding vote coming from urban areas, that number could widen.

So far, there has been a much lower level of third-party support. After topping 5 percent in 2016, third-party support is now below 2 percent nationwide.







Votes pour in from Milwaukee, shooting Biden into Wisconsin lead Just before 5 a.m. on the East Coast, Milwaukee County made public much of its total vote that remained outstanding. This is the moment. Milwaukee Elections Commissioner delivers vote totals to the courthouse. pic.twitter.com/q1R7NmHUaN — Stephanie Haines (@TMJ4Stephanie) November 4, 2020 Once that vote was published, Biden went from trailing by about 100,000 in Wisconsin to taking a lead of more than 10,000 votes. Wisconsin was one of the tightest states in 2016. A loss there would mean Trump's path to victory becomes significantly more narrow.







Biden wins Hawaii, NBC News projects Biden will win Hawaii, NBC News projects of a state that was not in question this election. There are now only nine states that remain uncalled. As it stands, Biden currently holds a 224 to 213 lead in the Electoral College over Trump. It takes 270 electoral votes to win. NBC News projects Hawaii win for Biden Nov. 4, 2020 00:13







'Squad' wins re-election Every member of the so-called House "squad" — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mi., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. — won re-election to their seats. The results were never much in doubt as each of the congresswomen resides in an overwhelmingly Democratic district.







Kansas candidate wins seat in legislature despite abuse allegations A young Democratic candidate who admitted to circulating nude images of a 13-year-old girl is headed to the Kansas State House. Aaron Coleman, 20, ran uncontested in Kansas House District 37. He garnered 3,496 votes against 2,013 votes cast for write-in candidates, according to the Wyandotte County Election Office. Coleman, who will represent sections of Kansas City, Kansas, declared victory on Facebook late Tuesday night: "People's Democracy has returned to the free state of Kansas after 110 years." After Coleman defeated a seven-term incumbent Democrat by just 14 votes in the primary, multiple women publicly accused Coleman of abusive behavior. Coleman apologized, admitting to many of the accusations, including engaging in "revenge porn," though he denied others. NBC News has not independently verified the allegations. Coleman ran on a platform of protecting access to abortion, backing the Green New Deal, defunding the police and raising the minimum wage.







'Outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect': Biden camp slams Trump's remarks Biden's campaign is strongly pushing back on Trump's false claims of victory and threats to fight to stop votes from being counted. "The president's statement tonight about trying to shut down the counting of duly cast ballots was outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect," Campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said in a statement. "It was outrageous because it is a naked effort to take away the democratic rights of American citizens." She added, "We repeat what the Vice President said tonight: Donald Trump does not decide the outcome of this election. Joe Biden does not decide the outcome of this election. The American people decide the outcome of this election. And the democratic process must and will continue until its conclusion."






