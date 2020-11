U.S. adds 100,000 new Covid-19 cases in single day, breaking records

Only 33 percent of voters said recent spikes in Covid-19 cases were not important to their vote for president.

According to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters, 61 percent of those casting ballots said rising coronavirus cases were a significant factor in their vote — including a quarter who said the surge was the most important factor.

As the country grapples with a surge in coronavirus cases, a majority of voters said rising case counts were an important factor in their vote for president — a reminder of the high stakes of the election as votes continue to be counted.

The U.S. has reported over 100,000 new Covid-19 cases in a single day, breaking a previous record, according to an NBC News tally .

Fulton is Georgia's most populous county and includes most of the city of Atlanta. Fulton and DeKalb Counties have the most votes left to count. Both areas have heavily African American populations that trend reliably blue in the red state. Exit polls show the vast majority of Black voters in the state supported Biden.

NBC News currently rates the race at too close to call , with Trump at 49.9 and Biden at 48.9 percent of the vote and 95 percent of the total vote in. There is a 47,827 vote difference, with Trump's lead narrowing as votes continue to be tallied.

No ballots have been rejected in this process, he said, noting that ballots would have been rejected, such as for a signature mismatch, before making it to this process.

Barron said by the time they are finished tonight, more than 142,000 absentee ballots will have been processed. As of 7 p.m. ET, over 113,000 of those have already been processed. And of those processed, more than 106,000 have been “adjudicated,” meaning the scanners didn’t pick up something on the ballot and a review panel has to determine voter intent.

Rick Barron, director of elections in Fulton County, told reporters Wednesday that the county expects to process its remaining ballots by midnight.

Biden campaign brass predicts wins in key battlegrounds, general election

The Biden campaign came out with guns blazing Wednesday morning, with its top brass assertively predicting a victory for their candidate in several key battleground states and in the general election.

“Joe Biden is on track to win this election and he will be the next president of the United States,” Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said on strategy call with reporters.

“By this afternoon, he will have leads in states that will put him over 270 electoral votes,” she added.

When it came to the specific battleground states where votes are still being counted, O’Malley Dillon predicted wins in all except Georgia and North Carolina.

“We believe we have already won Wisconsin,” she said, adding that “we believe this state can be called this morning” for Biden.

In Michigan, she said “we expected the final results to be today and we expect we will win this state.”

In Pennsylvania, she predicted that the ballots that have yet to be counted will come in for Biden at levels that “will more than overcome” the approximate 600,000 vote deficit by which Biden currently trails.

She said the campaign expected Pennsylvania to be called “probably by tomorrow afternoon, evening, from what we understand.”

In Nevada, O’Malley Dillon said “we expect to win this race.”

She expressed less confidence about Georgia, saying that “many outstanding ballots are in the Atlanta area which favors the vice president” and that “we should know pretty soon where we net out in" that state.

North Carolina, O’Malley Dillon said, was “probably leaning toward Trump” but that “we may have to wait several days for the outcome” in the state.

She said Biden would speak to the public later Wednesday. She added that the campaign had “not been in contact formally” with the Trump campaign.