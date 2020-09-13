Bloomberg commits to spend $100 million to help Biden in Florida

WASHINGTON — Former New York City Mayor and 2020 presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is committing to spend $100 million in Florida to help Joe Biden win the state.

Bloomberg’s $100 million “will be used to turnout voters for Joe Biden in Florida” through a mix of television and digital ads, in both English and Spanish, a spokeswoman for the effort said Sunday, with a key focus on Hispanic voters. The funds will be spent partially through Independence USA, Bloomberg’s personal super PAC. Some of the funds will also be earmarked for other Democratic super PACs and Democratic election efforts in Florida that are already under way.

The goal is to free up the Biden campaign to spend its own money in other key states like Pennsylvania, as well as to force Republicans and Trump’s campaign to spend heavily in Florida, leaving Republicans with less to spend elsewhere, the spokeswoman said.

“Mike Bloomberg is committed to helping defeat Trump, and that is going to happen in the battleground states,” said Kevin Sheekey, a senior Bloomberg adviser and former campaign manager. “Mike's substantial investment in Florida, in addition to his contributions to the DNC and to voter protection and restoration efforts this cycle, will mean Democrats and the Biden campaign can invest even more heavily in other key states like Pennsylvania, which will be critical to a Biden victory.”

Bloomberg’s announcement comes as the race for Florida’s 29 electoral votes is tightening, with an NBC News/Marist poll last week showing Biden and President Trump tied there, each with 48 percent of likely voters. That poll and others of late have shown Biden underperforming with Latino voter in Florida, where Trump has been campaigning heavily.

Although Trump’s campaign is still predicting he will win Florida, last week campaign officials briefed reporters on potential paths for Trump to win the election even if he loses Florida, in a rare acknowledgement of the possibility he could lose his adopted home state. Trump won Florida by barely 1 percentage point in 2016.

But Democrats, still vexed by Bloomberg’s about face on helping Democrats earlier this year, may be skeptical that he’ll follow through this time. When Bloomberg entered the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, he vowed to keep his massive campaign apparatus going until Election Day to help the Democratic nominee, even if Bloomberg lost and someone else became the nominee.

Then, when he dropped out of the race, he reversed course and laid off his whole staff, prompting multiple lawsuits and allegations he misled employees to whom his campaign had promised jobs through November. Instead of running his own effort to elect a Democratic president, Bloomberg transferred $18 million to the Democratic National Committee.

Bloomberg spent well over $400 million on his own presidential campaign this year. In recent days, Trump has raised the possibility he may put his own money into his re-election campaign as well.

Bloomberg’s spokeswoman emphasized that the billionaire has also spending heavily on other races and initiatives this cycle, including $5 million he gave to former George gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight effort on voter suppression and $60 million Bloomberg has committed to efforts to elect Democrats to the House.