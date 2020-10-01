Brad Parscale steps down from Trump campaign to get 'help' after police incident

Brad Parscale, the former campaign manager for President Donald Trump, has stepped down from his re-election campaign and his digital firm to focus on getting “help,” a senior campaign official confirmed to NBC News on Wednesday.

Parscale also confirmed the news in a statement.

“I am stepping away from my company and any role in the campaign for the immediate future to focus on my family and get help dealing with the overwhelming stress," Parscale said in a statement.

Parscale, 44, was taken to a hospital Sunday after his wife reported that he was armed and threatening to harm himself, authorities said.

His wife, Candice, called police on Sunday afternoon, saying she and the prominent GOP political operative had "a verbal altercation" at their home on DeSota Drive in Fort Lauderdale, according to police.

Parscale had multiple guns when police officers in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, arrived at his home. His wife said she feared he was suicidal and said she saw him load a gun before hearing "a loud bang" as she fled, police documents revealed on Monday.

Parscale was tackled to the ground by SWAT officers when he didn't obey commands and was taken into custody under state guidelines allowing for an involuntary mental illness commitment, police reports showed.

Candice Parscale also issued a new statement on Wednesday, saying her statements about what happened earlier this week had been misrepresented.

“The statements I made on Sunday have been misconstrued, let it be clear my husband was not violent towards me that day or any day prior," she said.

Parscale's departure from the campaign was first reported by Politico.

Parscale had been running Trump's re-election campaign before he was demoted in July and replaced by his deputy, Bill Stepien, also a veteran Republican operative. Weeks earlier, the Trump campaign was embarrassed by a lower-than-expected crowd at a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which had been billed as the president's major kickoff event.

In a joint statement, the couple thanked everyone for their "support during this difficult time for our family."