By Bridget Brown
Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg spoke recently with MSNBC's Donny Deutsch about his experience with handling bullies, in preparation for taking on President Donald Trump who is well-known for taking his political opponents in either party with a sledgehammer.
Buttigieg recalled being picked on as a kid in high school, saying he has "no shortage" of experience dealing with bullies.
It's for that reason, he told Deutsch, the host of "Saturday Night Politics," that he is willing to go toe-to-toe with "some of the toughest and most morally challenged people that we've seen in a long time in politics."