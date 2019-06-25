Breaking News Emails
Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg spoke recently with MSNBC's Donny Deutsch about his experience with handling bullies, in preparation for taking on President Donald Trump who is well-known for taking his political opponents in either party with a sledgehammer.
Buttigieg recalled being picked on as a kid in high school, saying he has "no shortage" of experience dealing with bullies.
It's for that reason, he told Deutsch, the host of "Saturday Night Politics," that he is willing to go toe-to-toe with "some of the toughest and most morally challenged people that we've seen in a long time in politics."
Buttigieg previewed how he might challenge Trump in a general election, saying "If we want to have a debate with him, or a fight over any number of things from the difference between how I approach service and the way he did. The fact that I was packing my bags for Afghanistan when he was filming season seven of 'Celebrity Apprentice,' we could have that fight. And if somebody who wants to raise the question of which one of us has a more traditional attitude on marriage, we can have that fight."
The South Bend mayor says that he isn't going to hesitate introducing himself to the electorate, but that the "bulk of his campaign is about the voters and everyday Americans."