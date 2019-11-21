How long each candidate has talked at the Democratic presidential debate: Live updates

Which candidate spoke the longest at tonight’s debate in Atlanta? Who spoke the least? NBC News is tracking how long each candidate talks.
A composite image of the leading Democratic presidential candidates.
By Jiachuan Wu, Joe Murphy and Jeremia Kimelman

In these presidential debates, the leader in the polls tends to get more speaking time. In October’s debate it was Elizabeth Warren. In September it was Joe Biden.

Does Pete Buttigieg’s recent Iowa surge mean he will reap the largest share of talk time? Find out with our up-to-the-minute graphic tracking the speaking times of all the candidates in the debate.

This graphic was produced in collaboration with The Washington Post. See what they're tracking for the fifth Democratic debate.

Read the NBC News liveblog for the latest news and analysis from the fifth Democratic debate and see our live-updating graphic of attacks between candidates.

