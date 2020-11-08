Clinching victory, President-elect Biden declares 'time to heal in America'

WILMINGTON, Del. — President-elect Joe Biden addressed the nation Saturday night for the first time after winning the White House, delivering a message of unity and healing to a bitterly divided nation.

Biden promised the captivated crowd of supporters at his campaign headquarters “to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify."

"To make progress, we must stop treating our opponents as our enemy. We are not enemies. We are Americans," Biden said.

"This is the time to heal in America," he added, amid a chorus of blaring car horns and screams.

Biden vowed to "work with all my heart for the confidence of the whole people. To win the confidence of all people."

Biden spoke at a drive-in rally outside the Chase Center on the Riverfront, in Wilmington, Del., where 360 cars, the campaign said, had gathered. As Biden spoke, supporters of all ages sat atop their cars, inside their vehicles, or beside them, yelling, screaming, cheering and pumping their car horns in enthusiastic support of the man on stage.

He repeatedly nodded to the history-making moment his victory ushered in, with his running mate, Kamala Harris, becoming the first-ever woman, Black and South Asian American to be elected vice president. Harris, wearing suffragette white, introduced the president-elect to the stage after remarks that paid tribute to her barrier-breaking moment and the women who inspired her.

Biden, for his part, spoke directly to Americans who voted for President Donald Trump, personally asking them to help him heal the divisions of the country that have widened over the last four years.

“I understand your disappointment tonight. I’ve lost a couple of times myself,” Biden said. “But now let’s give each other a chance."

"It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again," he added.

He also spoke directly to Black voters whose support helped deliver him first the Democratic nomination in a crowded primary, and later, the presidency.

"The African American community stood up again for me. You’ve always had my back, and I’ll have yours," Biden said, pounding his lectern as he spoke.

Biden's projected victory over Trump earlier Saturday capped one of the longest and most tumultuous campaigns in modern history, in which he maintained an aggressive focus on Trump's widely criticized handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. A majority of voters said rising coronavirus case numbers were a significant factor in their votes, according to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters.

On Saturday night, Biden explicitly promised that controlling the pandemic would be his top priority.

"Our work begins with getting Covid under control," he said.

Moments earlier, Harris, in a stirring speech of her own, focused heavily on the history-making moment of her election to the second-most important office in the land.

“While I may be the first woman in the office, I will not be the last,” said Harris, sporting a white pant suit in honor of the suffragette movement that gave women the right to vote 100 years ago.

“Every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities,” Harris said.

She also lauded the country for the choice it had made in sending Biden to the White House, while previewing his message of unity.

“You chose, hope, unity decency, science, and, yes, truth,” she said, prompting a loud chorus of blaring car horns and screams. “You chose Joe Biden.”

Ahead of the speeches, supporters attending the rally said they felt electrified by Biden’s win.

“I cried. A lot. They were happy tears. Exuberant tears” said Tim Valley, 32, who traveled to the event from Washington, D.C., ahead of the speeches.

“Hopeful. Emotional. Relieved,” Helen Milby said, describing her emotions over Biden’s win.

“I feel amazing, wonderful, relieved,” Charlie McEntee, who drove in from Wallingford, Pa., for the rally, said. “Now, I just hope he can unite the country.”

Added Kay Betts, of Felton, Del., “He can say anything he wants tonight. I’m just happy he’ll be our president.”