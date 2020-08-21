Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

ComedianSarah Cooper, who's become famous for her lip-sync impersonations of President Donald Trump online, mocked one of his rants about mail-in voting at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, shortly before the real thing complained about it again on Fox News.

Cooper, who acts out impressions paired with real audio from the president, did an over-the-top rendition of Trump saying: "Where are they going? Where are these ballots going? Who's getting them? Who's not getting them? Little section that's Republican."

Cooper than turned serious. "Let me put this in my own words," she said.

“I’ve heard Donald Trump say some pretty unhinged things. I’ve heard them over and over and over again. But nothing is more dangerous to our democracy than his attacks on mail-in voting in the middle of a pandemic.”

"Here's the truth," she continued. "Donald Trump doesn’t want any of us to vote because he knows he can’t win fair and square."

Shortly after her bit was aired, Trump railed against mail-in voting during a phone interview with Sean Hannity on Fox, where he said mail-in voting will make the 2020 election "the greatest scam in history."

"This will be the most fraudulent election in U.S. history," Trump said, saying falsely that an unnamed "they" are "talking about sending 51 million ballots out to anybody -- nobody knows who will get them."

"Many will have been dead. Many will get more than one. It will be a horrible thing. Just a horrible thing. It's impossible," he said. "It's a horrible thing. It's a fraudulent election. Everybody knows it."

He also dismissed problems at the post office, which has already been plagued by slowdowns.

"There is no trouble with the Postal Service. They will do a good job. It's not the Postal Service. It's what happens to these ballots when they are sent? Who are these 51 million ballots being sent to?" he said. "It's a terrible thing."