Rep.-elect Salazar to miss swearing-in ceremony due to Covid diagnosis

The freshman Republican from Miami defeated Rep. Donna Shalala in one of the biggest upsets of the year.
Image: Rep.-elect Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., arrives for new member orientation in the Capitol Visitor Center.
Rep.-elect Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., arrives for new member orientation in the Capitol Visitor Center.Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images file
By Lauren Egan

Congresswoman-elect María Elvira Salazar of Florida announced Thursday that she will miss the swearing-in ceremony for new members of Congress on Sunday in Washington after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Salazar, a Republican from the Miami area who defeated Democratic Rep. Donna Shalala in one of the biggest House upsets of the election year, was admitted to the hospital overnight on Dec. 23 with heart arrhythmia and later tested positive for Covid-19, according to a statement from her office.

Salazar was treated and released once she was in stable condition. Following guidance from medical professionals, Salazar’s office said she would self-isolate at home for at least 14 days while she continues to recover.

"I hope that you can forgive me as I have been unable to communicate through social media, but I was diagnosed with COVID-19," Salazar wrote on Twitter.

"I am in quarantine at home & getting better each day. I look forward to hitting the ground running for my community, once it is medically permissible."

Dozens of House and Senate members have tested positive for the coronavirus and many more have been forced to quarantine after coming into close contact with infected people. On Tuesday Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, a Republican from Louisiana, died from complications of Covid-19.

More than 340,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus and nearly 19.8 million have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Lauren Egan is a reporter for NBC News based in Washington.