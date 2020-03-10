Sanders, Biden cancel rallies because of coronavirus fears

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden canceled campaign rallies planned for Tuesday night in Cleveland due to concerns about the coronavirus, a first on the 2020 presidential campaign trail as concerns about the outbreak mount.
"Out of concern for public health and safety, we are canceling tonight’s rally in Cleveland," Sanders' campaign communications director Mike Casca said in a statement. "We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak."
Casca added that the Vermont senator "would like to express his regret to the thousands of Ohioans who had planned to attend the event tonight" and said, "all future Bernie 2020 events will be evaluated on a case by case basis."
Hand sanitizers, elbow bumps in lieu of handshakes, and shorter rope lines have already quickly become the new reality of campaigning in the time of the coronavirus.
A debate scheduled for Sunday in Phoenix between Sanders and Biden is currently scheduled to proceed, but the Democratic National Committee and CNN, which is hosting the debate, have said they are in contact with local officials and will follow their guidance.
"We are in touch with local officials and will follow their guidance. There are no plans to cancel the debate," DNC spokesperson Xochitl Hinojosa says.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising people at heightened risk for the disease, including older Americans, to “avoid crowds.”
Biden was shaking hands with union workers at an event Tuesday morning, but was also seen doing some fist bumps and applying hand sanitizer before eating.
“If they conclude that there shouldn’t be big indoor rallies, then we’ll stop big indoor rallies,” Biden told NBC News on Monday of health officials. “We’re going to do whatever they say.”