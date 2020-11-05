Could a recount flip a key battleground? History says don't count on it.

Chances are a recount won't make a difference in a statewide election.

In the past 50 years, few recounts have led to a change in the winner. And in the handful of still-uncalled 2020 battleground states, there has not been a flip following a recount in at least the last two decades.

The Trump campaign, which has initiated a legal blitz in swing states, already announced it will request a recount in Wisconsin, where President Donald Trump trails 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by about 20,000 votes. Wisconsin law allows for candidates to request a recount if the margin in the race is within 1 percent.

If that recount is at all similar past Wisconsin recounts, the current vote deficit would be a mountain to overcome.

There was a statewide recount there in the 2016 presidential contest there after Trump won over Hillary Clinton by more than 20,000 votes. The result was Trump gaining a net of 131 votes. After a state Supreme Court judicial election in 2011 that was separated by about 7,300 votes, a recount led to the winning margin changing by just 312 votes.

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican, tweeted Wednesday that 20,000 votes would be "a high hurdle," but said the president should press ahead.

"It will not be easy, but few things worth fighting for are," he tweeted. "The President's team should prepare for a recount after the canvas is done in Wisconsin."

In Michigan, where Biden holds a roughly 150,000 vote lead, a recount is mandated when a race is separated by 2,000 votes or less. A candidate can request a recount if there is evidence of fraud or error.

In Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada and North Carolina, recounts are permitted under state law.

In Arizona, recounts must be mandated by the state, as they are not permitted upon candidate request. In North Carolina, Nevada and Georgia, there are no mandated recounts but candidates may ask for them. And in Pennsylvania, there are mandated recounts if a race is within a certain margin and candidates may also request a recount.

In Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada and Arizona —all states that NBC News says are too close to call — no statewide recount has led to a winner change for at least 20 years.

Since 2006, North Carolina has seen three statewide judicial races go to a recount. Each time, the candidates entered the recount with a margin separating them ranging from 3,000 to 6,000 votes. And each time, that margin was changed by no more than 667 votes and as few as 17 votes.

Statewide judicial races have gone to a recount in Georgia and Pennsylvania as well. In 2004, a recount took place in a Georgia judicial race where the two candidates were separated by fewer than 400 votes. The end margin only changed by 15 votes. Five years later, a Pennsylvania judicial race separated by about 83,000 votes went to a recount — and the final margin swung by just 281 votes.

And in 2010, Arizona saw a ballot initiative to change the state constitution go to a recount. The original margin between both sides was just 128 votes. After the recount, it edged up to 194 votes.

Recounts that actually involved leads changing hands are few and far between. In 1974, the New Hampshire Senate race featured a recount after the two candidates were separated by just 355 votes. The recount eventually ended with the two men agreeing to simply hold a new election.

More recently, the 2004 Washington gubernatorial race saw the Republican candidate with a lead of more than 200 votes over the Democrat until a recount led to the Democrat winning by about 130 votes. And in 2008, the Minnesota Senate race went to a recount with Sen. Norm Coleman, a Republican, holding a more than 200-vote lead over the Democrat, Al Franken. Franken eventually won the race by just 312 votes.

On the presidential front, the most famous recount took place in Florida during the 2000 presidential election. George W. Bush held a lead over Al Gore of less than 2,000 votes. Following a statewide machine recount and a partial subsequent hand recount in some counties, the Supreme Court ordered an end to the process with Bush leading by 537 votes.