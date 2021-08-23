Delivery of full Arizona 'audit' report delayed after Cyber Ninjas test positive for Covid

Arizona Republicans will only receive a partial draft of findings from their partisan review of 2020 ballots on Monday after three people from the private company leading the so-called audit tested positive for Covid, state Senate President Karen Fann said in a statement.

“The team expected to have the full draft ready for the Senate today, but unfortunately Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan and two other members of the five-person audit team have tested positive for COVID-19 and are quite sick,” Fann said.

She said the state Senate legal team would start reviewing the portion of the report that the Cyber Ninjas were able to submit on Wednesday, with plans to meet again once the full draft is delivered to "continue checking for accuracy, clarity, and proof of documentation of findings."

The extraordinary review of millions of ballots in Maricopa County, conducted by Cyber Ninjas at the behest of the Republican-led state Senate, has been repeatedly questioned by elections experts as the process appeared intertwined with a number of conspiracy theories. The "audit" findings will have no bearing on the results of the 2020 election and President Joe Biden's victory.