Democratic debate live updates: Biden and Sanders go head to head in Washington, D.C.

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will go mano a mano on stage for the first time in the 2020 election cycle during the 11th Democratic debate Sunday night in Washington, D.C.
The former vice president and Vermont independent senator will square off in dramatically different surroundings than initially planned: Washington instead of Phoenix, and in CNN's studios instead of a 5,000-seat theater with a live audience. The venue change, prompted by coronavirus fears, comes as the nation goes into lockdown over the pandemic — a topic that's all but certain to be a focus of the debate.
Biden has emerged as the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination following a string of state primary victories since winning in South Carolina last month. NBC News will provide stories, analysis and up-to-the-minute liveblog coverage of the debate, which will also stream live on CNN.com and air on CNN and Univision.
