Breaking News Emails
Vice President Joe Biden had a target on his back at the second presidential debate in July. Who gets the bull’s-eye on the debate stage in Houston tonight?
NBC News is tracking how many times each candidate attacked, criticized or called out another candidate during the debate in the graphic above. It also indexes the number of times they attacked President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Wall Street and corporations, and the “ultra-rich.”
Download the NBC News app for full coverage of the third Democratic debate.
During the two nights of the second debate in July, candidates turned their focus from President Trump toward one another, targeting Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren on Night 1 and former Vice President Joe Biden on Night 2.