Democrats battle for critical New Hampshire vote as polls set to close

MANCHESTER, N.H. — With polls closing here shortly, Democratic candidates spent the day of New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary on Tuesday talking up their candidacies and taking aim at a rival who isn't even on the ballot here — former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
Entering primary day, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., was comfortably leading in the polls, trailed by Pete Buttigeig, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana. Behind them was a three-way battle for third place between a surging Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden.
The vote came as last week's Iowa caucus results were being contested. Both Sanders and Buttigieg have claimed victory there.
The early story of the day was Biden's decision to leave New Hampshire hours before the polls closed and head straight to South Carolina, where he enjoys an advantage with black voters in the state, though that edge over his rivals has been quickly narrowing.
"Look, the rest of the nation is out there," Biden said at a Manchester Dunkin' store on Tuesday. "There's an awful lot of electoral votes to be had, and we're going to see and I think we are going to do well in Nevada and in South Carolina, and we'll go from there. We'll see."
On MSNBC's "Morning Joe" earlier, Biden said he sees himself as an "underdog" in New Hampshire after finishing a disappointing fourth in Iowa.
"I think I’m an underdog here, and Bernie won this by 20 points last time," Biden said, referring to the 2016 primary. "He’s got a next-door neighbor advantage and he’s got a real enthusiasm going here, but I still feel good. This is, you know, it’s a long haul."
New Hampshire will not repeat the chaos of Iowa, primary officials sayFeb. 11, 202001:58
Elsewhere, Warren, from neighboring Massachusetts, told NBC News' Ali Vitali that Biden's decision to leave the state "says that he's not here to fight for the votes in New Hampshire."
"Look, I think that this is what democracy is about. We get out here, we talk to voters and we fight for every vote," she said. "That's who I am. I am a fighter."
Both Warren and Buttigieg contrasted themselves with the front-running Sanders.
Speaking earlier with NBC's "Today," Buttigieg said he thinks it "would be very difficult" for Sanders to win in the fall "because of the his approach."
Sanders told NBC News on Tuesday his campaign speaks "to disenchanted working people who have kind of given up on the political process," adding, "we are the campaign to bring out that voter turnout and the campaign to defeat Trump."
But much of the other swiping on Tuesday focused on Bloomberg, who is bypassing the early states to focus on the March 3 Super Tuesday contests. The billionaire surged in national polls as the New Hampshire vote neared and has poured more than $100 million into advertising so far, building up a large ground game in more than 30 states, too.
"This is what I think, you know, Mike Bloomberg and anybody else has every right in the world to run for president of the United States," Sanders said in an interview with NBC News anchor Lester Holt. "But I got a real problem with multibillionaires literally buying elections."
Speaking with MSNBC, Klobuchar, of Minnesota, said she believes "people do not look at Donald Trump and say, can we get someone richer?"
"I think they want someone different and someone who is going to be able, as I said at the debate, put themselves in their shoes, and that's what I've got in spades," she continued. "I'm telling people that we are all in to the end, that I've got the grit to do this, but I also have the heart to do this and we are pretty excited about it."
Bloomberg began Tuesday by winning the vote in tiny Dixville Notch as a write-in candidate. But he also came under fire on the left and from President Donald Trump for past remarks he made in defense of the stop-and-frisk policy, a policy the president has advocated for in office.