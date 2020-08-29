DNI will no longer brief Congress in-person on election security over leak concerns

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — The Office of the Director of National Intelligence will no longer offer in-person briefings to congressional intelligence committees about election security and foreign election interference, according to a congressional official briefed on the matter.

The decision to halt in-person briefings on foreign election interference stemmed in part from concerns over leaks, a DNI official told NBC News.

Although the committees will still have access to classified written intelligence reports, the elimination of in-person briefings means committee members will not be able to question officials about the nuances and meanings behind the written product.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

The unprecedented move comes just weeks before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., called the decision "shameful" and said that it "demonstrates that the Trump Administration is engaged in a politicized effort to withhold election-related information."

“We expect the Administration and Intelligence Community to keep us fully and accurately informed, and resume the briefings. If they are unwilling to, we will consider the full range of tools available to the House to compel compliance," they added, noting DNI had asked to address the House in September. That briefing has now been canceled.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe sent a letter to the chairs and ranking members of the House and Senate intelligence committees informing them of the change, dated Aug. 28. according to a copy obtained by NBC.

“I believe this approach helps ensure, to the maximum extent possible, that the information ODNI provides the Congress in support of your oversight responsibilities on elections security, foreign malign influence, and election interference is not misunderstood nor politicized. It will also better protect our sources and methods and most sensitive intelligence from additional unauthorized disclosures or misuse,” Ratcliffe wrote.

A DNI official told NBC News that the office was "concerned about unauthorized disclosures of sensitive information following recent briefings."

Earlier this summer the DNI released information to the public announcing the Russians were once again trying to help Trump win his election by sabotaging his opponent. Trump has downplayed Russia's efforts to interfere in the U.S. election. A New York Times Magazine investigation found that classified intelligence reports have been softened to fit Trump's narrative.