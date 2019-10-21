Breaking News Emails
By NBC News
What are the issues that matter most to you in choosing which candidate to support in the 2020 presidential election? What's the one question you would ask at the next Democratic debate if you had the chance? Tell us here.
MSNBC and The Washington Post will co-host the fifth debate in Georgia on Nov. 20, and we are looking for questions from you! Your question could be chosen and asked live by one of our moderators.
You can watch the debate live on prime time on MSNBC and NBC News Now from 9-11 p.m. ET. It will also stream on MSNBC.com and washingtonpost.com, as well as across mobile devices via NBC News and The Washington Post's mobile apps.