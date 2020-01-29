By NBC News
NBC News and MSNBC will host a Democratic presidential primary debate Feb. 19 in the early voting state of Nevada — and we want to hear what questions you have for the remaining candidates.
The Las Vegas debate, which will be hosted along with the Nevada Independent newspaper, will come amid the crucial early-state voting contests in the primary, occurring after the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary — and just days before the Nevada caucuses Feb. 22.
The NBC News/MSNBC debate will air on both networks. The debate will also be streamed online free on NBC News' digital platforms, including NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, NBC News NOW, the NBC News Mobile App and OTT apps, in addition to Telemundo’s digital platforms in Spanish.