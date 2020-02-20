Election Confessions, Nevada edition

Here’s what Nevadans really think about the candidates and the 2020 presidential election.
A reader 'confession': "No thanks Mr. Billionaire who thinks you're better than everyone else."

NBC News

This is Nevada’s week to choose. Nevada, considered something of bellwether, will be the first Western state to assign its delegates for the 2020 presidential election when it holds completes its caucuses Saturday.

Unsurprisingly, many of its residents have already made a decision.

NBC News asked readers to share their innermost thoughts about the slate of Democrats and Republicans in the 2020 presidential race, and people in Nevada answered.

“None of these candidates are strong enough,” one reader wrote.

“I secretly hope some in the GOP stands up to impeach Trump,” another wrote.

“She seems a little fake!” another reader wrote about a former candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

On NBC News' Election Confessions, people from across the United States have shared more than 60,000 musings about the candidates, the country and its condition. Here are some of the more notable confessions from Nevada.

Confessions about Elizabeth Warren

Confessions about Pete Buttigieg

Confessions about Michael Bloomberg

Confessions about Bernie Sanders

Confessions about Donald Trump

Confessions about the country

Confessions about Joe Biden

Confessions about Amy Klobuchar

