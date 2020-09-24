Eric Trump spreads false video about Biden using teleprompter in interview

President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump spread a false video Wednesday alleging that former Vice President Joe Biden utilized a teleprompter during a recent interview with Telemundo.

"Unreal!" Eric Trump tweeted, promoting a video that said Biden was "caught red-handed using a teleprompter."

During the interview, conducted Sept. 15, Biden is seen looking to his left in a television studio that included a screen from which voters asked the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee questions. In the shortened clip, Biden is quoted as saying: "I lost that line."

But Biden actually said, "I lost that lady," after a monitor a woman was speaking from went blank, Politifact reported.

Telemundo, which is owned by NBCUniversal, responded to Eric Trump on Twitter, saying the network "has never allowed someone who is being interviewed on its news programs to read answers from a teleprompter which would be a clear violation of its editorial policies and standards."

"Watch what really happened," the network added, including the interview clip.

Trump and allies have repeatedly accused Biden of being unable to communicate without the assistance of a teleprompter. Speaking in Ohio on Monday, the president said: "The guy can't speak without the teleprompter."

During a campaign appearance in Phoenix on Wednesday, Eric Trump said: "If anybody wants to debate whether Joe Biden uses a teleprompter at every moment, please."

"You can't find a speech that he's given, you can't find an interview that he's done that hasn't had a teleprompter in it," he said. "He doesn't do what we are doing right now. He doesn't speak off the cuff. He doesn't have a one on one conversation."

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.