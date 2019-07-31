Breaking News Emails
Ready or not, the first 10 Democratic presidential candidates are geared up for the second round of presidential debates, taking place Tuesday night. As they defend their positions and attack their opponents' records at Detroit's Fox Theatre, NBC News is fact checking their claims in real time.
Check back here for which claims are true and false as the debate rolls on.
Do 'we pay more' for drugs than 'any place in the world,' as Bullock said?
"We pay more for prescription drugs than any place, actually, in the world. We’ve got nothing to show for it," Bullock said during a round of questions about health care.
Close. Americans pay more for drugs than people in any other developed country in the world, CNBC reported, citing recent studies.
Bullock also suggested that the U.S. should negotiate drug prices in order to help Americans afford their meds. It's currently illegal to do so. Federal law bars the government from negotiating drug prices, so Congress would have to change the law for this to become possible. Experts also argue that the government would need more tools than just the power to negotiate to really deliver savings.
Did Amazon make billions and pay zero in federal taxes, as Bernie Sanders claimed?
Sanders opened with a broadside against Amazon. "Tonight as we speak right now, 500,000 Americans are sleeping out on the street, and yet companies like Amazon that made billions in profits did not pay one nickel in federal income tax," he said.
He's right, according to an analysis of corporate filings put out by the progressive think tank Institute for Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP.)
The analysis did not review state and local taxes, however.
Did John Hickenlooper expand health care and reproductive rights as he claimed?
Hickenlooper said in his opening remarks that he “expanded health care and reproductive rights” when he was governor of Colorado.
This is true, but there's more to the story.
Hickenlooper is referring to the effects of the the Colorado Family Planning Initiative — a state program that provided IUDs or birth control implants at little or no cost for low-income women. But Hickenlooper would be hard-pressed to take all of the credit for it. The program was put in place in 2009 — two years before he took office.
When it comes to health care, Hickenlooper, using a provision in the Affordable Care Act, expanded Medicaid in Colorado to such a degree that, according to his campaign website, “95 percent of Coloradans have health care coverage.”
A reputable survey in the state from 2017, the latest data published — the Colorado Health Access Survey — found that 93.5 percent of Coloradans had health insurance, an “all-time” high for the state because of the expansion.