By Adam Edelman and Jane C. Timm
We're fact checking the second night of the Democratic debate, which includes contenders like former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
See all the claims, and the facts, below.
Claim: Do three people in this country own more wealth than the bottom half of America?
Sanders said this, and he's right, according to a report published by a left-leaning think tank, Institute for Policy Studies, which used data from Forbes’ annual ranking of the 400 richest Americans.