We're fact checking the second night of the Democratic debate, which includes contenders like former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
See all the claims, and the facts, below.
Claim: Hickenlooper says he oversaw drop in teen pregnancy
Hickenlooper touted a birth control program in Colorado, saying, "We reduced teen pregnancy by 54 percent."
This is true, though there's more to the story. While teen pregnancy rates did fall in Colorado after the Colorado Family Planning Initiative — a state program that provided IUDs or birth control implants at little or no cost for low-income women — was put into place, Hickenlooper would be hard-pressed to take all of the credit for it. The program was put in place in 2009 — two years before he took office.
According to data kept by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, birth and abortion rates both declined by nearly 50 percent among teens aged 15 to 19 and by 20 percent among young women aged 20 to 24. The birth rate among teens aged 15-19 dropped 59 percent over 2009 to 2017, according to more recent data. Hickenlooper is correct in making this claim, but neglects to mention that the program went into effect under his predecessor, Democratic Gov. Bill Ritter, in 2009.
Claim: People in America are 'working two and three jobs' to make ends meet, Harris says
Harris and other Democrats often make the argument that the economy is not working for everyone, highlighting anecdotes of people they've met on the campaign trail who are working two and three jobs.
While there is no doubt that this is the reality for some, just 5 percent of Americans hold multiple jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That number has risen slightly over the last few years, though it is down from 6 percent in 1999.
Claim: Hickenlooper says he got Colorado 'near universal health care coverage'
Hickenlooper said Thursday that on his watch in Colorado, "We got near universal health care coverage."
This is pretty accurate. Using a provision in the Affordable Care Act, Hickenlooper expanded Medicaid in Colorado to such a degree that (according to his campaign website) “95 percent of Coloradans have health care coverage."
A reputable survey in the state — the Colorado Health Access Survey — from 2017(the latest data published) found that 93.5 percent of Coloradans had health insurance, an “all-time” high for the state.
Claim: Do three people in this country own more wealth than the bottom half of America?
Sanders said this, and he's right, according to a report published by a left-leaning think tank, Institute for Policy Studies, which used data from Forbes’ annual ranking of the 400 richest Americans.