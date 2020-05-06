Federal judge rules New York must hold June primary election canceled over coronavirus risks

A federal judge ordered Tuesday that New York state hold its Democratic primary in June, which was canceled over coronavirus concerns, which places Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and other former 2020 candidates back on the ballot.
U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres of the Southern District of New York ruled in favor of the law team representing businessman Andrew Yang, who dropped out of the Democratic primary in early February.
Yang’s lawyers brought the lawsuit against the New York State Board of Elections late last month after the board canceled the state’s primary, which already had been postponed two months. Citing coronavirus concerns, the board stripped Sanders' name from the June 23 presidential primary ballot after he dropped out — effectively canceling the primary and making former Vice President Joe Biden the winner.
“The Court concludes that Plaintiffs and Plaintiff-Intervenors have shown a clear and substantial likelihood of success on the merits of their claim that the Democratic Commissioners’ April 27 Resolution removing Yang, Sanders, and eight other Democratic presidential candidates from the ballot deprived them of associational rights under the First and Fourteenth Amendments to the Constitution,” Torres wrote in the conclusion of her 30-page ruling.
Dozens of states have postponed their primaries or moved to mail-in or drive-by voting as the pandemic has upended the 2020 election cycle. Some states, however, have gone forward with usual in-person voting. Wisconsin, for instance, held its April 7 primary with in-person voting after Republicans blocked efforts to move to mail-in ballots and there have been several cases of coronavirus linked to those who went out to vote.
Granting the preliminary injunctions now “restores all ten presidential candidates named in the April 27 Resolution, and their respective slates of delegate candidates, to the New York Democratic presidential primary ballot, and requires that the primary election be held on June 23, 2020,” according to the ruling.
Yang, Sanders, Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Michael Bennet of Colorado, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Rep. Tusli Gabbard of Hawaii, businessman and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick and businessman Tom Steyer will appear on the New York presidential primary ballot.
Yang applauded the decision in a tweet on Tuesday.
“I’m glad that a federal judge agreed that depriving millions of New Yorkers of the right to vote was wrong," he wrote. "I hope that the New York Board of Elections takes from this ruling a newfound appreciation of their role in safeguarding our democracy.”