First 2020 presidential debate: Fact checking Biden and Trump

By Jane C. Timm and Adam Edelman

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have taken the stage in Cleveland for the first presidential debate of the 2020 election. They're off to a fast start on debating six predetermined topics: their respective records; the Supreme Court; Covid-19; the economy; race and violence in American cities; and the integrity of the election.

NBC News is fact checking their statements in real time. Please check back regularly for the latest updates. For full coverage, visit the debate live blog.

Will a GOP lawsuit 'strip 20 million people' of their insurance, as Biden claimed?

Biden claimed that the Republican-backed lawsuit targeting the Affordable Care Act would strip 20 million people of their health care.

This checks out, according to multiple studies. The Center for American Progress estimates 23.3 million would lose their health care if the GOP-backed legal challenge to the law succeeded before the Supreme Court in a recent analysis. An estimated 20 million people gained coverage under Obamacare, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

