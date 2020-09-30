Graphic: The topics the candidates talked about in the first presidential debate. Updated live.

Track what President Donald Trump and Joe Biden talk about, and how much they stay on-topic, at tonight’s debate.
Image: Joe Biden and President Donald Trump gesture inside green circles on a blue background.
President Donald Trump faces Joe Biden in the first of three presidential debates on Sept. 29, 2020 in Cleveland. Fox News anchor Chris Wallace moderates the debate.Chelsea Stahl / NBC News
By Jiachuan Wu, Naitian Zhou, Nigel Chiwaya and Joe Murphy

The first presidential debate takes place tonight in Cleveland. President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are expected to touch on a variety of subjects as they make the case for why they should be president.

The tracker below counts the debate topics the candidates discuss. Certain debate topics were announced a week ago, with the caveat that other newsworthy subjects could be added. This graphic will update automatically throughout the night.

Follow along on the NBC News live blog of the first presidential debate.

Image: Jiachuan WuJiachuan Wu

Jiachuan Wu is a national interactive journalist at NBC News Digital.

Naitian Zhou
Image: Nigel ChiwayaNigel Chiwaya

Nigel Chiwaya is a data reporter for NBC News.

Image: Joe MurphyJoe Murphy

Joe Murphy is a data editor at NBC News Digital.