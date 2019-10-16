Breaking News Emails
Former Vice President Joe Biden, the focus of the field in the first three Democratic debates, was the focus no more. Nobody bothered to attack him in the first 90 minutes of the night.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, now edging Biden out in some polls, became the leading on-stage target in Tuesday night’s debate, with more than half the candidates taking a swing at her throughout the night. President Trump was the leading off-stage target.
The tracker above counts how many times a candidate attacks another candidate during the debate. It also counts how many attacks President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Wall Street and corporations, and the wealthy receive.
