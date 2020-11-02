Frantic final push for Trump and Biden on last day of 2020 campaign

President Donald Trump and the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden kicked off the frenetic final day of the 2020 campaign with rallies in key battleground states.

Trump also used social media to air grievances against Democrats, Twitter and the Supreme Court as Biden called for an end to "the chaos, the tweets, the anger, the hate."

"Go out and vote – unless you are going to vote for somebody other than me, in which case, sit it out. Do you ever hear these politicians get out and say you have the power to vote and it makes no difference if you vote for me or my opponent. They are such liars. They are such liars," Trump told a crowd of thousands on an airport tarmac in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

He also warned the crowd, "Biden will turn America into a prison state." They chanted "Lock him up!" It was the first of five rallies Trump was holding in three separate states.

Biden, at a drive-in rally in Cleveland, called Election Day "an opportunity to put an end to a presidency that has divided this nation."

"My message is simple: the power to change the country is in your hands," the former vice president said, prompting the blaring of car horns. "The president doesn’t determine who gets to vote, the voters determine who gets to be the president," he said, calling Trump "a disgrace."

"It’s time for Donald Trump to pack his bags and go home," Biden said. He had three other campaign events scheduled for later in the day in Pennsylvania, where polling shows him with a slim lead.

At his chilly North Carolina event — his second in two days — the president focused more on his frustrations over the past four years than his vision for the next four. He complained about polling from Fox News that showed him trailing Biden, and went on rants about the Russia investigation, his impeachment and his 2016 rival, Hillary Clinton, whom the crowd also still wants to be locked up.

He also complained that unverified allegations about Biden's son Hunter hadn't been picked up by the mainstream media. "Outside of what I say, it’s fading away," he said, adding, "You can’t have a scandal if nobody writes about it."

The president also continued to insist that every vote be counted on Election Day, baselessly claiming that "cheating can happen like you’ve never seen" if not, especially in places like Philadelphia, which he said is "known" for cheating.

While Trump had used recent rallies to tout his Supreme Court appointees, he complained Monday the court hadn't voted his way yet on several election issues. "They’re hurting our country very badly," he said.

Trump held off on fresh attacks against Dr. Anthony Fauci and doctors who he said have inflated coronavirus death tolls while speaking in North Carolina, but those comments were still on Biden's mind in Ohio.

"Elect me and I'm gonna hire Dr. Fauci and we're gonna fire Donald Trump," Biden said, homing in on Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Look, the first step to beating the virus is beating Donald Trump," he said.

He also vowed that if he wins, "Trump's gonna start paying some taxes."