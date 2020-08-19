Full text: AOC's speech to the 2020 Democratic National Convention

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., delivered a rallying cry for progressives as part of her role in seconding the nomination of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., for president during the second night of the Democratic National Convention Tuesday.

The move was a procedural one, as Joe Biden had secured the most delegates and officially claimed the party's nomination following an unusual roll call vote that zipped around to all 50 states and territories. Sanders came in second in the delegate count.

Read the progressive lawmaker's full remarks provided by the DNC as prepared for delivery.